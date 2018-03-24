Wolfpack capture Chase Stanley

Toronto Wolfpack have announced the capture of outside back Chase Stanley from the NRL’s Canterbury Bulldogs.

Stanley played his junior Rugby League in New South Wales and graduated through the St George Illawarra Dragons to make his NRL debut in 2007. Since then he has had two spells with the Dragons and stints at current World Club Champions Melbourne Storm and most recently the Bulldogs. He has made over 100 first-grade appearances.

Stanley, 28, has also played internationally for New Zealand on two occasions.

Wolfpack coach Paul Rowley is delighted to bring Stanley on board with the Championship club.

“Chase is a welcome addition to the team and adds real quality to our backline options,” said Rowley.

“I’m looking forward to working with Chase and excited to see him play in our colours. He’s a fantastic player and a quality person who has worked within some first class environments so we’re looking forward to him getting started.”

Stanley believes that Toronto offers him a unique opportunity.

“To play football overseas is something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.

“The opportunity to challenge myself both as a player and as person in a different part of the world is something I’m looking forward to.

“I’m keen to embrace the culture of the Wolfpack and play some tough and consistent football. I believe this club can achieve its ultimate goal of reaching Super League, so this move is the chance to be a part of something really exciting.

“I can’t wait to get over to Canada. I’ve never been, so to be able to play Rugby League over there and put it on the map is a bonus and great for the game.”

