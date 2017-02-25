Wolfpack finally quell brave Siddal – and Saturday’s Challenge Cup scores

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack defeated Siddal today to progress to the fourth round of the Ladbroke’s Challenge Cup – but only after the NCL Champions gave them a stern test at their cold and wet Exley Lane ground this afternoon before the Wolfpack triumphed 6-14.

Toronto, who have been tipped by many to go through the League 1 season undefeated, will be relieved to have overcome the challenge of the amateurs and they will experience few harder games than this one.

In an attritional contest, Siddal went ahead through a Gareth Blackburn penalty after 30 minutes, but Ryan Burroughs touched down for the Wolfpack to give them a 2-4 at half-time.

After the break the conditions continued to be very demanding, and the amateurs went ahead again when George Ambler went over for an unconverted try.

A sizeable crowd sensed a possible upset as the game entered its final stages, but the Wolfpack were able to pull it out of the fire when Greg Worthington restored their lead with a try on the left, before former Bradford forward Adam Sidlow finally put the issue beyond doubt close to the end with a try that was goaled by Craig Hall.

One blow for the Wolfpack was the Fuifui Moimoi was sent off near the end of the game for an illegal shoulder charge.

But the Wolfpack will be delighted to have survived a scare for the amateurs and they will hardly anticipate any harder opponents in the fourth round draw, which will take place on Tuesday evening from 7.00pm on HMS Bulwark in Plymouth.

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express

In the other Challenge Cup matches on Saturday, Whitehaven gained a narrow two-point victory at West Hull, while Keighley Cougars had to fight hard against Fryston Warriors at Featherstone’s BigFellas Stadium in a game with two red cards, while Haydock won the only match between two amateur clubs, beating London’s Wests Warriors at London Skolars’ New River Stadium.

In the final game of the day Newcastle Thunder came from behind to beat Workington Town 18-16 with a late penalty at Kingston Park.

Saturday’s Ladbroke’s Challenge Cup results

Fryston Warriors 32 Keighley Cougars 50

Newcastle Thunder 18 Workington Town 16

Siddal 6 Toronto Wolfpack 14

West Hull 16 Whitehaven 18

Wests Warriors 12 Haydock 24