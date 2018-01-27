Wolfpack land Buchanan

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack’s off-season recruitment has continued with the addition of former Widnes forward Jack Buchanan.

The Australian was without a club after turning down a deal with the Vikings at the end of last year, but has now secured a deal with the Championship club.

Buchanan, 25, will help the club replace Ryan Bailey, Dave Taylor and Fuifui Moimoi, who left the club last week via mutual consent.

He joined Widnes midway through 2016 and went on to make 38 appearances for the Super League club.

However, the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a new deal, resulting in his departure.

“The attraction to the Wolfpack for me was the chance to be a part of something new and exciting,” he said.

“There is a very promising squad with great coaching staff so I am very grateful to be a part of it.

“The main goal would be promotion to Super League but personally I want to get over there, get stuck in and play some consistent footy.

“I had a great time in England but I’m very appreciative to be able to do what I love in a foreign country, especially with the opportunity to play in Canada.”

Head coach Paul Rowley added: “Jack’s signing is a positive step forward for our squad after losing several forwards recently. Jack has performed at a consistently high level in Super League over the last couple of seasons and will add good experience to the team.

“All our feedback from players who have played with or against Jack have been very positive. I am looking forward to him joining the team from his home in Australia as early as next week.”