Wolfpack lend Dean to Sheffield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield Eagles have signed Toronto Wolfpack playmaker Reece Dean on a month’s loan.

The former Hull FC man, who can play either fullback or halfback, joins the Championship club as head coach Mark Aston looks to add more quality to his side following a disappointing start to the season.

Dean goes into contention for the Eagles’ Championship clash with Featherstone on Sunday.

“Reece is a great kid who has come to us with a glowing reputation,” said Aston.

“He’s still young but he has been in a full-time environment with Toronto in recent months, so he is in great shape and is ready for action.

“He is versatile and we feel that he can fill the void at fullback which we have been looking to strengthen for a number of weeks now.

“He has played at half-back too which gives us some options in there, and also at a time when we are down on numbers, he comes in and gives us competition which for me is key.

“We have spoken with Toronto, and we thank them for their assistance in letting Reece join us. He comes highly recommended to us by Nobby (Brian Noble), and we feel in this short-term agreement, he can really help us out.

“Reece is a young man who is still developing, but these are the kind of players that Sheffield Eagles are all about. We enjoy working with young, enthusiastic and talented kids, and Reece certainly fits into that category.

“He comes out of a great system at Hull FC. Coming through the ranks there he was really highly rated, and by all accounts they were keen on keeping him. He took the decision to move for regular competitive action, and I like that – he is hungry to play, just the type of attitude that we are looking for here.”