Wolfpack lose Paterson to long-term injury

Toronto Wolfpack have been dealt a further injury blow after Cory Paterson was ruled out for three months.

The experienced forward snapped a tendon in his wrist during the Wolfpack’s victory over Leigh and underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Paterson was making his debut for Paul Rowley’s side and scored a long-range interception try to put the Wolfpack ahead in the second-half.

It leaves Rowley with 20 fit players for the trip to Barrow on Sunday, with a number of pre-existing injuries.

Vice-captain Ashton Sims missed the game against Leigh with a hamstring issue but could make his return against the Raiders.