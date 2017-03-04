Wolfpack score 76 in League 1 debut

Toronto Wolfpack outgunned London Skolars at the New River Stadium today, winning 76-0 in their first match in the Kingstone Press League 1 competition.

The Wolfpack scored 13 tries, 12 of them converted by Craig Hall in front of a Skolars record crowd of 1,542 spectators.

The Wolfpack were 34-0 ahead at half-time and the star of the show was veteran prop forward Fui Fui Moi Moi, who scored a hat-trick of tries.

Other tries were scored by Hall, Jonny Pownall with two, Bob Beswick, Liam Kay with two, Andrew Dixon, Greg Worthington with two and Quentin Laulu-Togagae.

The Wolfpack will head to Whitehaven next weekend for their second league game.

A full report and photos from this match will feature in Monday’s League Express.

