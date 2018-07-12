Wolves and Dragons draw at Halliwell Jones Stadium

Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons fought out a 22-22 draw tonight at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, a result that sees the Dragons move ahead into sixth place in the table, level on points with Wakefield Trinity and four points ahead of Leeds Rhinos in ninth place.

Bernard Jullien scored the first try of the game from a scrum move in the fifth minute, with Josh Drinkwater converting for a 0-6 lead.

Bryson Goodwin replied with a try from a Kevin Brown grubber that Tyrone Roberts converted to level the scores.

Josh Drinkwater put the Dragons in front with a penalty, but then Stefan Ratchford shot thorugh the Catalans line before passing to Josh Charnley on his outside, who ran in from 20 metres to touch down, with Roberts not able to convert.

On 26 minutes the Wolves extended their lead to 16-8 with a try from Harvey Livett , who gathered Stefan Ratchford’s kick for a converted try.

But with ten minutes remaining of the first half the Dragons hit back with a try to Michael McIlorum converted by Drinkwater, although Roberts then added a penalty for a high tackle from Kenny Edwards.

But just before the break the Catalans took an 18-20 lead as Tony Gigot pounced on Drinkwater’s grubber for a converted try.

As the second half got underway Roberts pulled Warrington level with a penalty after David Mead obstructed Goodwin near the try line and he added another on 53 minutes to give the Wolves a 22-20 lead.

On 69 minutes Mickael Simon was sinbinned for an incident involving Charnley, but shortly afterwards Drinkwater levelled the scores with a penalty.

With time running out, Charnley was denied a try by the video-referee, while Roberts and Drinkwater were both unsuccessful with field-goal attempts.

Wolves: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Tom Lineham, 3 Bryson Goodwin, 18 Toby King, 27 Josh Charnley, 6 Kevin Brown, 7 Tyrone Roberts, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 20 Harvey Livett, 12 Jack Hughes, 34 Ben Westwood; Subs: 15 Dec Patton, 16 Sitaleki Akauola, 17 Joe Philbin, 29 Ben Pomeroy

Tries: Goodwin, Charnley, Livett; Goals: Roberts 5

Dragons: 31 Tony Gigot, 20 Lewis Tierney, 1 David Mead, 4 Brayden Wiliame, 5 Samisoni Langi, 33 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Rémi Casty, 19 Michael McIlorum, 15 Mickael Simon, 21 Benjamin Jullien, 12 Ben Garcia, 13 Greg Bird; Subs: 10 Sam Moa, 14 Julian Bousquet, 17 Jason Baitieri, 34 Kenny Edwards

Tries: Jullien, McIlorum, Gigot; Goals: Drinkwater 5

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express