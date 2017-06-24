Wolves boost top eight hopes with Catalans victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves moved to within three points of the top eight with a 24-16 win over fellow strugglers Catalans Dragons.

Jodie Broughton crossed in the corner to give the visitors an early lead however Ben Jullien touched down at the other end almost instantly for Warrington.

Ryan Atkins went over for Wire’s second however Richie Myler brought Catalans level at 10-all.

Gidley kicked two penalty goals either side of half time before Atkins’ second try opened up an eight-point lead.

The Dragons came back once again as Myler completed his brace to make it a two-point game but Andre Savelio crashed under the posts to seal the points late on.

Warrington: 32 Will Dagger, 26 Jack Johnson, 12 Jack Hughes, 4 Ryan Atkins, 19 Kevin Penny, 22 Declan Patton, 7 Kurt Gidley, 8 Chris Hill, 15 Brad Dwyer, 14 Mike Cooper, 24 Ben Jullien, 23 Joe Philbin, 13 Joe Westerman; Subs: 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Ashton Sims, 18 Andre Savelio, 25 Sam Wilde.

Tries: Jullien, Atkins 2, Savelio; Goals: Gidley 4.

Catalans: 1 Tony Gigot, 2 Jodie Broughton, 21 Iain Thornley, 18 Vincent Duport, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Luke Walsh, 7 Richie Myler, 8 Sam Moa, 9 Paul Aiton, 10 Remi Casty, 11 Louis Anderson, 15 Ben Garcia, 17 Jason Baitieri; Subs: 14 Julian Bousquet, 19 Mika Simon, 24 Airix Da Costa, 25 Thibaud Margalet.

Tries: Broughton, Myler 2; Goals: Walsh 2.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.