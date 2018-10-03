Wolves chasing Walker

Warrington Wolves are chasing a move for Widnes hooker Danny Walker.

The youngster looks set to depart the Vikings, with interest coming in from across Super League.

However, the Wolves are understood to be pushing hardest to land the 19-year-old, who grew up in the town.

Widnes players will be free to explore their options from this week, with the club’s relegation leaving contracts void and in need of renegotiation.

A number of Widnes players are set to attract interest elsewhere as a result, but the youngster has emerged as the most sought after player, with several clubs interested.

Widnes too would like to keep Walker, but his omission from their 19-man squad to face Hull KR on Sunday, along with Toronto-bound halfback Joe Mellor, was an indicator that his future lies elsewhere.

Walker signed a four-year contract with Widnes last season in what was seen as a serious statement of intent, with Super League clubs at the time, including Warrington, understood to be interested.

But with his contract now set to be void, it gives the Wolves an opportunity to try and snap up the youngster.

Daryl Clark is the club’s current first-choice hooker and has been playing long minutes, with Dec Patton used from the interchange.

But with Tyrone Roberts leaving, and Kevin Brown’s future not yet resolved, Patton could be asked to play an extended role at halfback next season, which would open up a place in the halves.