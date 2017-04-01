Wolves get off the mark with draw against Hull FC

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves finally got off the mark in the Betfred Super League this season, but only with one point, after battling to a thrilling 22-22 draw against Hull FC at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

They were helped by a hat-trick of tries by winger Matty Russell.

Hull started the game strongly, with Albert Kelly going over for their first try after nine minutes, with Marc Sneyd converting.

The Wolves replied through Matty Russell six minutes later, as he crossed in the corner from a smart Kurt Gidley pass, although Gidley couldn’t add the conversion.

They were then rocked when Jake Connor intercepted near his own line and went the length of the field to score, with Sneyd’s goal opening an eight-point gap, which was extended to ten points when Warrington were penalised for holding down.

Jamie Shaul then scored another long distance try for Hull from 60 metres and Sneyd’s conversion made it 4-20 after 36 minutes.

However, the Wolves came back into the game just before the interval when Russell scored his second try, although Gidley again couldn’t convert.

Soon after the interval Rhys Evans had a try ruled out for a forward pass, and then Sneyd extended Hull’s lead to 14 points with a penalty awarded for holding down.

But then the Warrington revival began, with Daryl Clark running 20 metres from dummy-half to touch down, and Gidley’s conversion making it 14-22, before Russell scored an impressive hat-trick try, again converted, to reduce the deficit to two points.

And on 71 minutes Gidley levelled the scores with a penalty, before Ratchford missed with a field-goal attempt and Sneyd did likewise for Hull FC.

Warrington Wolves: Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Toby King, Ryan Atkins, Rhys Evans, Kevin Brown, Kurt Gidley, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Westwood, Jack Hughes, Joe Westerman; Subs: Ashton Sims, Brad Dwyer, George King, Joe Philbin

Hull FC: Jamie Shaul, Mahe Fonua, Jake Connor, Josh Griffin, Steve Michaels, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Washbrook, Josh Bowden, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Gareth Ellis; Subs: Jordan Thompson, Liam Watts, Jez Litten, Jansin Turgut.

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express