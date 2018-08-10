Wolves hammer weakened Catalans

Warrington Wolves were far too strong for their Challenge Cup Final opponents Catalans Dragons, defeating their weakened opponents 56-6 with a hat-trick of tries from winger Tom Lineham.

With an eye on Wembley, Catalans coach Steve McNamara rested a host of players from the team that beat St Helens in the Cup semi-finals, including Sam Moa, Louis Anderson, Julian Bousquet, Lewis Tierney, Benjamin Jullien, Tony Gigot and Josh Drinkwater.

McNamara gave first-team debuts to his Academy starlets Robin Brochon at fullback and Ugo Martin on the wing, with 15 French players in the 17-man squad.

Warrinton gave a debut to Bodene Thompson, who joined them recently from Leigh, and they piled up the points against the Dragons, although the match isn’t expected to be a serious guide to the Challenge Cup Final in two weeks’ time.

Warrington: Mitch Brown, Josh Charnley, Bryson Goodwin, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Kevin Brown, Tyrone Roberts, Chris Hill, Declan Patton, Ben Westwood, Jack Hughes, Harvey Livett, Bodene Thompson; Subs: Daryl Clark, Joe Philbin, George King, Sitaleki Akauola

Tries: Charnley, Lineham 3, M Brown, K Brown, Roberts, T King, Patton, Philbin Goals: Patton 8

Catalans: Robin Brochon, Iain Thornley, David Mead, Vincent Duport, Ugo Martin, Arthur Mourgue, Lucas Albert, Mickael Simon, Alrix Da Costa, Antoni Maria, Ugo Perez, Mickael Goudemand, Jason Baitieri; Subs: Remi Casty, Benjamin Garcia, Thibaud Margalet, Lambert Belmas.

Tries: Mead Goals: Albert

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express