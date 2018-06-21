Wolves set to sign Broncos youngster

Warrington Wolves have are set to complete the signing of London youngster Matt Davis.

League Express understands Warrington are moving to make the 21-year-old their latest signing for 2019.

Davis played for amateur side Leicester Storm before joining the Broncos’ Academy system.

After receiving a first-team contract in 2015, he made his debut as a 19-year-old the following season.

Off the back of his performances for the Broncos, Davis has now secured a move to one of the Super League powerhouses, where he will link up with former London head coach Andrew Henderson, the current assistant to Wolves head coach Steve Price.

Davis will become the latest player to join the Wolves ahead of 2019, with Jason Clark already a confirmed recruit for next season.

Kyle Eastmond could yet follow the duo to the Halliwell Jones next season as Price continues to strengthen his side for next year.

Although his departure will be an undeniable blow to Danny Ward’s Broncos, it is further testament to their Academy system that continues to produce first-team players for the club and Super League.

Lewis Bienek is another London product to have made the step up to Super League after joining Hull FC, while a large proportion of the club’s existing first-team squad have been nurtured and produced from within the club’s development system.