Wolves too strong for Salford

Warrington Wolves were narrowly ahead 14-10 at half-time tonight against the gallant Salford Red Devils.

But in the second half they gradually pulled away from the Red Devils to win 30-14, scoring six tries in all with three goals from Bryson Goodwin.

For Salford Jack Littlejohn, who began the game at fullback, scored two tries, but the Red Devils now look destined for the Qualifers.

For Warrington Chris Hill and Stefan Ratchford were rested following international duty, while Ryan Atkins (bicep) and Harvey Livett (knee) both missed out through injury.

Meanwhile, Mark Flanagan returned for Salford.

Warrington: 21 Mitch Brown, 27 Josh Charnley, 3 Bryson Goodwin, 18 Toby King, 2 Tom Lineham, 6 Kevin Brown, 7 Tyrone Roberts, 16 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 29 Ben Pomeroy, 12 Jack Hughes, 34 Ben Westwood; Subs: 19 George King, 15 Dec Patton, 17 Joe Philbin, 14 Dom Brosby

Tries: Akauola, Lineham, T King, Charnley, Clark, Westwood; Goals: Goodwin 3

Salford: 7 Jack Littlejohn, 22 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Kris Welham, 4 Junior Sa’u, 24 Jake Bibby, 6 Rob Lui, 28 Jake Shorrocks, 14 Lama Tasi, 19 Josh Wood, 23 Lee Mossop, 10 George Griffin, 15 Ryan Lannon, 30 Greg Burke; Subs: 9 Logan Tomkins, 13 Mark Flanagan, 18 Ben Nakubuwai, 26 Daniel Murray.

Tries: Littlejohn 2, Bibby; Goals: Lui

