Women to battle for the major prize

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE Women’s World Cup in Sydney opens tomorrow (Thursday) with six teams, including England, aiming to make it through the final, which will be played at the Brisbane Stadium on Saturday 2 December as part of a double-header with the Men’s competition.

The sides have been split into two groups, with the Group A table-toppers meeting the Group B runners-up, and the Group B winners meeting the team finishing second in Group A, in the semi-finals.

Each team will face the other two sides in its own section once, with a further cross-Group fixture giving each country three league games.

All matches leading up to the final will be played at the Southern Cross Group Stadium, Sydney.

Fixtures are:

Thursday 16 November 2017

GROUP A: Australia v Cook Islands

GROUP B: Canada v New Zealand

CROSS-GROUP: England v Papua New Zealand

Sunday 19 November 2017

GROUP A: Australia v England

GROUP B: Canada v Papua New Guinea

CROSS-GROUP: Cook Islands v New Zealand

Wednesday 22 November 2017

GROUP A: Cook Islands v England

GROUP B: New Zealand v Papua New Guinea

CROSS-GROUP: Australia v Canada

Sunday 26 November 2017

SEMI-FINALS

Saturday 2 December 2017

WORLD CUP FINAL