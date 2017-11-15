Women to battle for the major prize
THE Women’s World Cup in Sydney opens tomorrow (Thursday) with six teams, including England, aiming to make it through the final, which will be played at the Brisbane Stadium on Saturday 2 December as part of a double-header with the Men’s competition.
The sides have been split into two groups, with the Group A table-toppers meeting the Group B runners-up, and the Group B winners meeting the team finishing second in Group A, in the semi-finals.
Each team will face the other two sides in its own section once, with a further cross-Group fixture giving each country three league games.
All matches leading up to the final will be played at the Southern Cross Group Stadium, Sydney.
Fixtures are:
Thursday 16 November 2017
GROUP A: Australia v Cook Islands
GROUP B: Canada v New Zealand
CROSS-GROUP: England v Papua New Zealand
Sunday 19 November 2017
GROUP A: Australia v England
GROUP B: Canada v Papua New Guinea
CROSS-GROUP: Cook Islands v New Zealand
Wednesday 22 November 2017
GROUP A: Cook Islands v England
GROUP B: New Zealand v Papua New Guinea
CROSS-GROUP: Australia v Canada
Sunday 26 November 2017
SEMI-FINALS
Saturday 2 December 2017
WORLD CUP FINAL
