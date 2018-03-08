Women’s Super League fixtures revealed

The Women’s Super League fixtures for 2018 have been confirmed. and the seven elite teams that will take part have today been confirmed.

Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers, Castleford Tigers and York City Knights will join St Helens, formerly known as Thatto Heath, and newly formed sides Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors in this year’s competition.

Each team will play each other twice over 14 rounds of the regular season which will begin on April 8 and end on September 30.

The top four teams at this point will then enter into semi-final play-offs, with first place playing fourth and second playing third, before the Women’s Super League Grand Final on Saturday, October 13 at the Manchester Regional Arena, Etihad Campus.

The season will kick-off on Sunday, April 8 as part of a double header, with Feathersone taking on Leeds before the Rovers men’s side take on Dewsbury in the Betfred Championship.

2017 Women’s Super League winners Bradford Bulls Women will open their campaign the following week against Leeds Rhinos Women on Sunday, April 15, as Women’s Rugby League National Ambassador and Leeds Captain Lois Forsell comes head to head with her former club.

Elsewhere in the opening round, St Helens Ladies will welcome York City Knights Ladies, as newly formed Wigan Warriors Women take on 2017 Grand Finalists Featherstone Rovers Ladies.

As seven clubs are involved in the competition, each team will have two bye weeks during the season and therefore Castleford Tigers Women will open their campaign on Sunday, April 22 away at York City Knights Ladies.

The full fixture list can be seen at http://www.rugby-league.com/leagues__competitions/womens_rugby_league/fixtures