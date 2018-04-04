Women’s Super League opener postponed due to waterlogged pitch

A club spokesperson said: “It is with deep regret that the game has had to be called off.

“The LD Nutrition Stadium has staged more than a dozen additional fixtures so far this year and we have been able to accommodate every single one of them.

“The surface has stood up brilliantly, with a lot of hard work from our ground staff, though the weather has beaten us on this occasion.

“The forecast for the rest of today is far from good, with plenty more rain expected throughout the afternoon and overnight.

“We are now working hard to ensure the pitch is ready for action this weekend, as it is currently in an unplayable state.”