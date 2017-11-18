Women’s teams named for World Cup Round 2
Canada and Papua New Guinea have rung the changes for their vital Round 2 Rugby League Women’s World Cup clash at Southern Cross Group Stadium on Sunday.
The match, which is likely to decide which of the World Cup newcomers advances to the semi-finals of the tournament, will be the final game of the triple-header featuring clashes between traditional rivals Australia and England and New Zealand against Cook Islands.
PNG Orchids coach Dennis Miall has made four changes to his starting line-up from the opening round, with Helen Abau named at fullback, Christine Bulhage in the centres, Martha Karl on the wing and Janet Michael at lock.
Canada Ravens coach Mike Castle has reshuffled his backline, with Irene Patrinos to start at fullback and Nina Bui moving to the wing, while Janai Haupapa has been named in the centres and Kelcey Leavitt on the wing.
The Ravens will also have a new starting hooker in Christina Burnham, while Elizabeth Steele was named at prop.
England coach Chris Chapman has made two changes to the side which beat the Orchids on Thursday night, with Faye Gaskin to start at five-eighth and Sarah Dunn named on the bench.
His Cook Islands Moana counterpart, Ian Bourke, has selected five new faces from the team which lost to Australia first up, with Crystal Tamarua, Danielle Apaiana and Katelyn Arona forming a new look backrow, while Cecelia Strickland will start in the centres and Kiritapu Demant at five-eighth.
Women’s Rugby League World Cup Round 2
Sunday, 19 November
Southern Cross Group Stadium
England v Australia (1.45pm AEDT)
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Antoinette Watts, Tyson Brough
Video Referee: Shayne Hayne
England Women
1 Jodie CUNNINGHAM
2 Tara-Jane STANLEY
3 Amy HARDCASTLE
4 Jessica COURTMAN
5 Charlotte BOOTH
6 Faye GASKIN
7 Kirsty MORONEY
8 Emma SLOWE
9 Lois FORSELL
10 Andrea DOBSON (c)
11 Shona HOYLE
12 Emily RUDGE
13 Beth SUTCLIFFE
14 Danielle BOUND
15 Chantelle CROWL
16 Katherine HEPWORTH
17 Sarah DUNN
18 Claire GARNER
19 Kayleigh BULMAN
Australia Jillaroos
1 Nakia DAVIS-WELSH
2 Meg WARD
3 Corban MCGREGOR
4 Isabelle KELLY
5 Chelsea BAKER
6 Ali BRIGGINSHAW
7 Caitlin MORAN
8 Ruan SIMS
9 Brittany BREAYLEY
10 Heather BALLINGER
17 Talesha QUINN
12 Kezie APPS
11 Renae KUNST (c)
13 Lavina O’MEALEY
15 Stephanie HANCOCK (c)
16 Elianna WALTON
19 Annette BRANDER
20 Rebecca YOUNG
21 Vanessa FOLIAKI
New Zealand v Cook Islands (4pm AEDT)
Referee: Bianca Zietsmen
Touch Judges: Jake Sutherland, Alison Watters
Video Referee: Shayne Hayne
New Zealand Kiwi Ferns
1 Apii NICHOLLS-PUALAU
2 Atawhai TUPAEA
3 Amber KANI
4 Shontelle WOODMAN
5 Honey HIREME
6 Raecene MCGREGOR
7 Kimiora NATI
8 Lilieta MAUMAU
9 Racquel ANDERSON
10 Kahurangi PETERS
20 Hilda PETERS
12 Luisa GAGO
13 Laura MARIU (c)
14 Nita MAYNARD
15 Krystal MURRAY
16 Ngatokotoru ARAKUA
17 Bunty KURUWAKA-CROWE
19 Aieshaleigh SMALLEY
22 Annetta NUUAUSALA
Cook Islands Moana
1 Kiana TAKAIRANGI
2 Lydia TURUA-QUEDLEY
3 Chantelle Inangaro SCHOFIELD
4 Cecelia STRICKLAND
5 Beniamina KOIATU
6 Kiritapu DEMANT
7 Manea POA-MAOATE
8 Toka NATUA
9 Inangaro MARAEARA
10 Te Kura NGATA-AERENGAMATE (c)
11 Crystal TAMARUA
12 Danielle APAIANA
13 Katelyn ARONA
14 Te Amohaere NGATA-AERENGAMATE
15 Josina SINGAPU
16 Samaria TAIA
17 Natalee TAGAVAITAU
18 Kaylen IKITULE
Canada v Papua New Guinea (6.30pm AEDT)
Referee: Joey Butler
Touch Judges: Antoinette Watts, Tyson Brough
Video Referee: Shayne Hayne
Canada Ravens
1 Irene PATRINOS
2 Kelcey LEAVITT
3 Janai HAUPAPA
4 Natasha SMITH
5 Nina BUI
6 Stevi SCHNOOR
7 Sabrina MCDAID
8 Elizabeth STEELE
9 Christina BURNHAM
10 Gillian BOAG
11 Megan PAKULIS
12 Andrea BURK
13 Mandy MARCHAK (c)
14 Natalie TAM
15 Kathleen KELLER
16 Mackenzie FANE
17 Wealtha NAGLIS
18 Barbara WADDELL
19 Tiera REYNOLDS
20 Kathleen GRUDZINSKI
PNG Orchids
18 Helen ABAU
2 Joan KUMAN
14 Christie BULHAGE
4 Naomi KAUPA
15 Martha KARL
6 Shirley JOE
5 Elvinah AARON
8 Maima WEI (c)
9 Delailah AHOSE
10 Brenda GORO
11 Cathy NEAP (c)
12 Carol HUMEU
17 Janet MICHAEL
13 Della AUDAMA
16 Jazmyn TAUMAFAI
22 Vero WAULA
23 Grace MARK
21 Akosita BARU
Reports and photos from all the Women’s World Cup games will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum