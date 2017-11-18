Women’s teams named for World Cup Round 2

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Canada and Papua New Guinea have rung the changes for their vital Round 2 Rugby League Women’s World Cup clash at Southern Cross Group Stadium on Sunday.

The match, which is likely to decide which of the World Cup newcomers advances to the semi-finals of the tournament, will be the final game of the triple-header featuring clashes between traditional rivals Australia and England and New Zealand against Cook Islands.

PNG Orchids coach Dennis Miall has made four changes to his starting line-up from the opening round, with Helen Abau named at fullback, Christine Bulhage in the centres, Martha Karl on the wing and Janet Michael at lock.

Canada Ravens coach Mike Castle has reshuffled his backline, with Irene Patrinos to start at fullback and Nina Bui moving to the wing, while Janai Haupapa has been named in the centres and Kelcey Leavitt on the wing.

The Ravens will also have a new starting hooker in Christina Burnham, while Elizabeth Steele was named at prop.

England coach Chris Chapman has made two changes to the side which beat the Orchids on Thursday night, with Faye Gaskin to start at five-eighth and Sarah Dunn named on the bench.

His Cook Islands Moana counterpart, Ian Bourke, has selected five new faces from the team which lost to Australia first up, with Crystal Tamarua, Danielle Apaiana and Katelyn Arona forming a new look backrow, while Cecelia Strickland will start in the centres and Kiritapu Demant at five-eighth.

Women’s Rugby League World Cup Round 2

Sunday, 19 November

Southern Cross Group Stadium

England v Australia (1.45pm AEDT)

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Antoinette Watts, Tyson Brough

Video Referee: Shayne Hayne

England Women

1 Jodie CUNNINGHAM

2 Tara-Jane STANLEY

3 Amy HARDCASTLE

4 Jessica COURTMAN

5 Charlotte BOOTH

6 Faye GASKIN

7 Kirsty MORONEY

8 Emma SLOWE

9 Lois FORSELL

10 Andrea DOBSON (c)

11 Shona HOYLE

12 Emily RUDGE

13 Beth SUTCLIFFE

14 Danielle BOUND

15 Chantelle CROWL

16 Katherine HEPWORTH

17 Sarah DUNN

18 Claire GARNER

19 Kayleigh BULMAN

Australia Jillaroos

1 Nakia DAVIS-WELSH

2 Meg WARD

3 Corban MCGREGOR

4 Isabelle KELLY

5 Chelsea BAKER

6 Ali BRIGGINSHAW

7 Caitlin MORAN

8 Ruan SIMS

9 Brittany BREAYLEY

10 Heather BALLINGER

17 Talesha QUINN

12 Kezie APPS

11 Renae KUNST (c)

13 Lavina O’MEALEY

15 Stephanie HANCOCK (c)

16 Elianna WALTON

19 Annette BRANDER

20 Rebecca YOUNG

21 Vanessa FOLIAKI

New Zealand v Cook Islands (4pm AEDT)

Referee: Bianca Zietsmen

Touch Judges: Jake Sutherland, Alison Watters

Video Referee: Shayne Hayne

New Zealand Kiwi Ferns

1 Apii NICHOLLS-PUALAU

2 Atawhai TUPAEA

3 Amber KANI

4 Shontelle WOODMAN

5 Honey HIREME

6 Raecene MCGREGOR

7 Kimiora NATI

8 Lilieta MAUMAU

9 Racquel ANDERSON

10 Kahurangi PETERS

20 Hilda PETERS

12 Luisa GAGO

13 Laura MARIU (c)

14 Nita MAYNARD

15 Krystal MURRAY

16 Ngatokotoru ARAKUA

17 Bunty KURUWAKA-CROWE

19 Aieshaleigh SMALLEY

22 Annetta NUUAUSALA

Cook Islands Moana

1 Kiana TAKAIRANGI

2 Lydia TURUA-QUEDLEY

3 Chantelle Inangaro SCHOFIELD

4 Cecelia STRICKLAND

5 Beniamina KOIATU

6 Kiritapu DEMANT

7 Manea POA-MAOATE

8 Toka NATUA

9 Inangaro MARAEARA

10 Te Kura NGATA-AERENGAMATE (c)

11 Crystal TAMARUA

12 Danielle APAIANA

13 Katelyn ARONA

14 Te Amohaere NGATA-AERENGAMATE

15 Josina SINGAPU

16 Samaria TAIA

17 Natalee TAGAVAITAU

18 Kaylen IKITULE

Canada v Papua New Guinea (6.30pm AEDT)

Referee: Joey Butler

Touch Judges: Antoinette Watts, Tyson Brough

Video Referee: Shayne Hayne

Canada Ravens

1 Irene PATRINOS

2 Kelcey LEAVITT

3 Janai HAUPAPA

4 Natasha SMITH

5 Nina BUI

6 Stevi SCHNOOR

7 Sabrina MCDAID

8 Elizabeth STEELE

9 Christina BURNHAM

10 Gillian BOAG

11 Megan PAKULIS

12 Andrea BURK

13 Mandy MARCHAK (c)

14 Natalie TAM

15 Kathleen KELLER

16 Mackenzie FANE

17 Wealtha NAGLIS

18 Barbara WADDELL

19 Tiera REYNOLDS

20 Kathleen GRUDZINSKI

PNG Orchids

18 Helen ABAU

2 Joan KUMAN

14 Christie BULHAGE

4 Naomi KAUPA

15 Martha KARL

6 Shirley JOE

5 Elvinah AARON

8 Maima WEI (c)

9 Delailah AHOSE

10 Brenda GORO

11 Cathy NEAP (c)

12 Carol HUMEU

17 Janet MICHAEL

13 Della AUDAMA

16 Jazmyn TAUMAFAI

22 Vero WAULA

23 Grace MARK

21 Akosita BARU

Reports and photos from all the Women’s World Cup games will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.