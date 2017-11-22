Women’s World Cup semi-finals confirmed
ENGLAND will meet New Zealand on Sunday (26 November) in the Women’s Rugby League World Cup semi-finals, and Australia will take on Canada.
The Ferns topped Group B following their 38-0 win today against Papua New Guinea, while the Jillaroos headed Group A following an 88-0 Cross-Group victory over Canada.
England, meanwhile, slipped to a surprise 22-16 reverse at the hands of Cook Islands in the closing Group A clash.
Australia will be hot favourites to reach the final – it’s difficult to imagine Canada turning today’s result in its head – while New Zealand will fancy their chances of accounting for England.
Both semi-finals will be played at the Southern Cross Group Stadium, Sydney; the final will take place on Saturday 2 December as part of a double-header with the Men’s World Cup Final in Brisbane.
Results
Wednesday 22 November
GROUP A: Cook Islands 22 England 16.
GROUP B: New Zealand 38 Papua New Guinea 0.
CROSS-GROUP: Australia 88 Canada 0.
Fixtures
Sunday 26 November
SEMI-FINALS
Australia v Canada
England v New Zealand
Saturday 2 December
WORLD CUP FINAL
