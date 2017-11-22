Women’s World Cup semi-finals confirmed

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

ENGLAND will meet New Zealand on Sunday (26 November) in the Women’s Rugby League World Cup semi-finals, and Australia will take on Canada.

The Ferns topped Group B following their 38-0 win today against Papua New Guinea, while the Jillaroos headed Group A following an 88-0 Cross-Group victory over Canada.

England, meanwhile, slipped to a surprise 22-16 reverse at the hands of Cook Islands in the closing Group A clash.

Australia will be hot favourites to reach the final – it’s difficult to imagine Canada turning today’s result in its head – while New Zealand will fancy their chances of accounting for England.

Both semi-finals will be played at the Southern Cross Group Stadium, Sydney; the final will take place on Saturday 2 December as part of a double-header with the Men’s World Cup Final in Brisbane.

Results

Wednesday 22 November

GROUP A: Cook Islands 22 England 16.

GROUP B: New Zealand 38 Papua New Guinea 0.

CROSS-GROUP: Australia 88 Canada 0.

Fixtures

Sunday 26 November

SEMI-FINALS

Australia v Canada

England v New Zealand

Saturday 2 December

WORLD CUP FINAL