Woolford keen for Huddersfield to remain in control of their own destiny tonight

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford has watched his side reassert control of their own top-eight destiny in the last month: and he has warned his players not to let that slip tonight.

The Giants can take a major step towards avoiding the Qualifiers this evening if they win at Hull KR, delivering a fatal blow to one of their rivals for the eight in the process with victory.

And Woolford, who has made a sizeable impact at the Giants since arriving from Australia, has called on his side to continue their good form and momentum with another win this evening.

He said: “We’ve worked really hard over the last month and got some good results, so it was a good opportunity after the Catalans match to give the guys a few days off.

“We then did a couple of tough sessions towards the end of last week and, since Monday, we’ve fallen into our usual schedule for a Friday-night game. So there can be no excuses.”

Woolford also believes the break following the international window has been beneficial for his squad – and believes his side have the capability to last the distance in the race to avoid the Qualifiers this summer.

“The break certainly hasn’t harmed us, that’s for sure. And the way we started the season, we can’t afford any slip-ups and each game is massive,” he said.

“The one thing we know is that we can control our own destiny and if we keep preparing well and playing well, I’m confident we can get enough results to make sure we’re in that top eight come the end of the rounds.”