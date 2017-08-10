Woolston rise to third following Rylands’ exit

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Woolston Rovers are perhaps the most immediate beneficiaries of Ryland Sharks’ departure from the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League.

Rovers – who are, ironically, neighbours of Warrington-based Rylands – have, after the Sharks’ results have been expunged, risen to third in Division Three, with Stanningley and Gateshead both dropping down a berth.

Latest table – subject to verification by NCL bosses – below: