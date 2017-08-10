Woolston rise to third following Rylands’ exit

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson August 10, 2017 13:19

Woolston Rovers are perhaps the most immediate beneficiaries of Ryland Sharks’ departure from the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League.

Rovers – who are, ironically, neighbours of Warrington-based Rylands – have, after the Sharks’ results have been expunged, risen to third in Division Three, with Stanningley and Gateshead both dropping down a berth.

Latest table – subject to verification by NCL bosses – below:

 PWDLFADiffPTS
West Bowling17150273335937430
Eastmoor Dragons16120452034817224
Woolston Rovers17110654336218122
Dewsbury Moor16100647731216520
Stanningley1510054093258420
Gateshead Storm1610064384241420
Oldham St Annes15708376367914
Barrow Island176110440472-3213
Clock Face Miners16619291343-5213
Dewsbury Celtic152211233453-2206
Waterhead Warriors163013348570-2226
Stanley Rangers152013225610-3854
