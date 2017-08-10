Woolston rise to third following Rylands’ exit
Woolston Rovers are perhaps the most immediate beneficiaries of Ryland Sharks’ departure from the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League.
Rovers – who are, ironically, neighbours of Warrington-based Rylands – have, after the Sharks’ results have been expunged, risen to third in Division Three, with Stanningley and Gateshead both dropping down a berth.
Latest table – subject to verification by NCL bosses – below:
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Diff
|PTS
|West Bowling
|17
|15
|0
|2
|733
|359
|374
|30
|Eastmoor Dragons
|16
|12
|0
|4
|520
|348
|172
|24
|Woolston Rovers
|17
|11
|0
|6
|543
|362
|181
|22
|Dewsbury Moor
|16
|10
|0
|6
|477
|312
|165
|20
|Stanningley
|15
|10
|0
|5
|409
|325
|84
|20
|Gateshead Storm
|16
|10
|0
|6
|438
|424
|14
|20
|Oldham St Annes
|15
|7
|0
|8
|376
|367
|9
|14
|Barrow Island
|17
|6
|1
|10
|440
|472
|-32
|13
|Clock Face Miners
|16
|6
|1
|9
|291
|343
|-52
|13
|Dewsbury Celtic
|15
|2
|2
|11
|233
|453
|-220
|6
|Waterhead Warriors
|16
|3
|0
|13
|348
|570
|-222
|6
|Stanley Rangers
|15
|2
|0
|13
|225
|610
|-385
|4