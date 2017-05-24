Woolston’s charity day looms closer

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Woolston Rovers will hold their third Annual Charity Day for Ronald McDonald House (Alder Hey) this coming Saturday (27 May) at their Monks Sports Club home on Hillock Lane, Woolston writes Dave Whalley.

The day will commence at 12 noon with an Under 7s tournament between teams from several North West Counties clubs.

The day’s main event will start at 2.00pm when a Past v Present game will take centre stage, the teams playing for the Noah Horrigan Trophy, with mascots being provided from several of the club’s young teams.

Any past players who would like to take part should contact Liam Horrigan at liam.horrigan@yahoo.co.uk.

After the main game there will be an auction in Monks’ club before the festivities move on to the Bear and Bottle, Mersey Street.

Licensee Allen Wilkinson, himself a former Woolston Rovers player, has kindly offered to host the event, which will be headlined by local up and coming band The Lookouts.

Tickets for this event are £2 and will be available after the game.

On the day there will also be a raffle; any donations for this would be very greatly received.

In addition, various teams from Woolston’s Junior Section will have stalls during the day.

Rovers Chairman Liam Horrigan, who has been the driving force behind the Charity Day said, “After last year’s event Noah, my wife Louise and I had the great privilege of being invited back to ‘Mac House’ to hang a plaque to name the newly built Noah Horrigan wing, with special thanks also to all at Woolston Rovers.

“This was an honour not just for us as a family, but also for everybody connected with the Woolston Rovers family that has pulled together to help make some of the toughest times some families will go through that little bit more bearable.

“Although Saturday will be the ninth time the Noah Horrigan Trophy game has taken place it will be the third charity day; it has certainly gone from strength to strength since the first one in 2015 and I would like to thank all of the day’s sponsors, players and supporters for their very much appreciated support.”

If you would like to be involved in the Charity Day this Saturday please contact Dave Whalley on 078 0964 7014 or by e-mail at whalley_dave@hotmail.com.