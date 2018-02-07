Workington issue update on Scott Rooke after serious injury suffered v Whitehaven

Workington Town have issued an update on the health of player Scott Rooke, after he suffered a serious injury in the club’s friendly against Whitehaven on Sunday.

The Cumbrian derby was delayed for several minutes while Rooke received medical attention on the pitch during Town’s defeat to Haven.

And now Town have issued the following statement: “Board members visited Scott at Newcastle RVI last night. He was in good spirits and very determined. He continues to undergo tests.

“He asked us to pass on thanks to everyone for their good wishes and explain that he’s concentrating on getting better, so can’t reply to them all at this point.

“The club and RFL Benevolent Fund are liaising closely with Scott’s family and we’ll release further updates in conjunction with them as and when we can.”

