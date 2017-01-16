Workington secure Howarth coup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Workington Town have secured the coup signing of Stuart Howarth.

The hooker was without a club following his release from Wakefield, but has signed a contract with the League 1 Cumbrian club.

Howarth is currently doing his masters in sports nutrition, and has hopes of becoming a lecturer away from the sport.

“I’m delighted to join Workington Town,” he said.

“I talked to my mate Adam Sidlow who spoke very highly of the club and how he’d loved his time there. I’m finishing my Masters Degree in Sports Nutrition at Liverpool John Moores shortly and hope to do my PHd after that. My supervisor is Professor Graeme Close who actually played for Town. Playing part time professional rugby will allow me to have the best of both worlds. I’ve heard very good things about Dave Clark and know that he’s assembling a very good mix of experience and new recruits. I can’t wait to get going.”

Dave Clark said: “Stuart is just the kind of player we are now looking for. He’s very experienced but is still only 26. He is very versatile in the positions he can play and that’s an added bonus. His full time professional background can only be of benefit to the young lads we’re bringing through the Town system and those that we’ve recruited from the community game. With another 3 or 4 experienced signings and a couple of our amateur lads on the cards in the next week or so we’re getting up to where I want to be at this point in the season.”