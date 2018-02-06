Workington star remains in hospital following horror incident

A League 1 star remains in hospital after suffering a nasty injury in a pre-season game.

Workington Town’s Scott Rooke was rushed to hospital by ambulance following a collision in their defeat to local rivals Whitehaven on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the second-half when Rooke and Whitehaven’s Callum Phillips collided at full speed.

Rooke had retrieved a kick but was then involved in a collision with the Scotland international and knocked unconscious.

He was immediately transferred to Newcastle RVI, where he will remain for further tests and scans.

Spoke to Scott today, slight movement in his legs and nothing obvious on MRI scan which is good news. Glad to see he’s feeling a bit better https://t.co/Lmu4vXIPXB — Callum Phillips (@92callumPhil) February 5, 2018

On Monday evening, Workington released a statement with an update on his condition.

It reads: “The club is in close contact with Scott’s family and the RFL support network. Scott remains in Newcastle RVI where he is receiving the best specialist care and continues to undergo tests.

“Scott and his family would like to thank everyone for their good wishes. As soon as there is an update we will, in conjunction with Scott and his family, release further information.”

League Express would like to wish Scott a full and healthy recovery.