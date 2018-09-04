Workington suffer burglary

League 1 club Workington Town have been burgled.

The Cumbrian club took to Twitter to confirm a break-in at their club, which has seen extensive damage caused to the club shop and offices.

(1/3) After a brilliant build up to the @YorkKnightsRLFC game, a fantastic crowd and match involving our community and a great evening in the bar we came into this carnage in the club shop and offices today. Burgled over night which is bad enough but to smash the place up? More.. pic.twitter.com/jbRK9xcGzE — Workington Town 🔵⚪️ (@WorkingtonTown) September 3, 2018

Posting on Twitter, the club said: “We have Directors and volunteers who put in time and effort, often beyond the call of duty to keep rugby league alive in West Cumbria. So, just a message to the individual(s) who did this- it’s a massive inconvenience and shock but we’re currently tidying up.”

The club is still assessing the damage caused, however, head coach Leon Pryce is refusing to let it damage his side’s run-in.

“Nothing worse than thieves,” he said.

“We will stay strong and not let this diminish the positivity that has taken a long time to build around the club.

“Disgusting how low some people will go.”