Workington swoop for Phil Joseph

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Workington Town have pulled off a major coup by signing former Salford forward Phil Joseph.

The 32-year-old was a free agent following Bradford’s liquidation and turned down full-time offers to join the Leauge 1 club.

Joseph, the vice-captain of Wales, has made over 100 Super League appearances and becomes Workington’s marquee signing ahead of their first division in the third tier following relegation.

His arrival at Town makes Joseph the latest player to leave Bradford Bulls. Joseph had only joined the Bulls ahead of the new season, but his departure leaves Bradford with one less senior player in their ranks ahead of the season.

Head coach Dave Clark said: “We have quietly and effectively gone about our business assembling a squad with a great mix of experience and raw talent.

“We’ve been on the lookout for someone to join our forwards who have been going really well in the pre-season friendlies. Phil is a hard running, no-nonsense player with a phenomenal work rate. He will be a great addition to what is already a powerful pack.”

Joseph said: “I’ve had several offers to continue as a full-time player but I also have to think about life after rugby and want to develop my businesses and also give time to my academic studies. Signing for Town was a great opportunity to do that.

“Workington is a club with a great history and pedigree. It’s a club that’s very community and family orientated and that’s the kind of environment I love to play in. I know the fans are passionate and knowledgeable at Derwent Park and my pal Jarrod Sammut spoke very highly of the club.

“Dave Clark and the Board really sold me on what they aim to do with the club over the next few years and I can’t wait to get started.”