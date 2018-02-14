Workington Town confirm that Scott Rooke has been discharged from hospital

Workington Town have confirmed that player Scott Rooke has been discharged from hospital following the serious injury he suffered in a recent pre-season friendly.

Rooke was badly injured during Town’s friendly with local rivals Whitehaven, with the game eventually being stopped for a significant period of time while Rooke was treated by medical staff.

He was later taken to hospital – where he has remained since the incident – but on Wednesday, Town confirmed that Rooke will now continue his recovery at home.

They said: “The club is delighted to say that Scott has been discharged from hospital and will continue his recovery from his injury at home.

“We are continuing to support Scott and his family as he recovers and will work with him and the RFL Benevolent Fund as he continued his journey back to fitness.

“During his hospital stay, Scott has demonstrated the same grit and determination he shows on the pitch and as a club, we are very proud of his progress.”