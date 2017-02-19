World Club Challenge win is vital, says Radlinski

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors rugby director Kris Radlinski insists that Super League must come out on top in this year’s World Club Series against their NRL opponents to give the concept more credibility.

Before Warrington’s victory over Brisbane Super League clubs had suffered six defeats in six matches to NRL opponents, while the competition also held a 10 match losing streak.

Radlinski believes the smaller version of the World Club Series is a chance to show the rest of the world that Super League is catching the NRL up and that the gulf is not as wide as some would suggest.

“I believe it’s important for us and it’s important for the game,” said Radlinski.

“We (Wigan) have lost the last four, against Brisbane twice, the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra, so it’s something that we are very aware of. I have been involved in many strategy meetings at Super League HQ and everyone is under no illusions – to give the series credibility, an English side needs to win a game.

“We came close against Brisbane two years ago with a draw after 80 minutes but, for everyone’s sanity, we need a win. There is a great buzz around the game, bigger than I have felt it for a long time.

“With just a touch over five weeks to go we have already beaten the hospitality sales for both of the last two years’ games against Brisbane Broncos and with sales still steady each day we are potentially looking to be on target to add 20 or 25 per cent to the sales achieved in 2016.”