World Cup: Team of Round 3

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand)

The Kiwi fullback is included for the second week running despite his side falling to defeat against Tonga.

But RTS was magnificent, he scored, made four clean breaks and made over 160 metres. He’s back to near his best form.

David Fusitua (Tonga)

The hero of a nation, Fusitua scored a sensational hat-trick that earned Tonga a famous victory over the Kiwis.

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Ed Chamberlain (Ireland)

The first of four Ireland reps, the Widnes ace was outstanding for the Wolfhounds.

With 31 tackles and 115 metres made, he came up with impressive stats that earned him his place in the side.

Cameron Munster (Australia)

Is there anolimit to this man’s talents?

Playing out of position at centre, he earned the man of the match award after scoring twice and making over 150 metres.

Suliasi Vunivalu (Fiji)

A nine-minute hat-trick isn’t bad at any level.

In a World Cup? Sensational.

Liam Finn (Ireland)

A man who just continues to get better with age, Finn earns his second inclusion in the team of the round after orchestrating Ireland’s win over Wales.

He even bagged a try of his own.

Lachlan Lam (Papua New Guinea)

It was his debut on the international stage, and Lam grasped at the opportunity.

The best man on the field, the son of Adrian Lam scored twice and cemented himself on the big stage.

Sio Siua Taukeiaho (Tonga)

While everyone talks about Fifita and Taumalolo, this guy continues to be Tonga’s star forward.

He made 127 metres against New Zealand and was outstanding all-round.

James Roby (England)

James Roby turns 32 next week.

Despite that, he made FIFTY-ONE tackles for England in their victory over France.

Beyond that, his composure and distribution from the ruck is so essential for England. With him on the field, Wayne Bennett’s side looks significantly better.

Kyle Amor (Ireland)

Amor has enjoyed a strong tournament and wrapped it up with a great display against Wales.

He made an impressive 154 metres and carried the ball more than any of his team-mates. He also made 23 tackles.

Josh Papalii (Samoa)

The big man has been outstanding for Samoa and was their best performer as they stuttered towards the quarter-finals.

He was the leading metre-maker in the forwards and a driving force behind many of the things they did well.

Oliver Roberts (Ireland)

Roberts leaves the competition with a much-enhanced reputation after a string of strong performances.

The Huddersfield ace has picked up fans for his strong defensive performances, but against Wales it was his offensive capabilities on show as he scored two tries.

Jason Taumalolo (Tonga)

The world’s best forward. Enough said.