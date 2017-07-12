World Cup win for UK Armed Forces

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The UK Armed Forces got off the mark today, after a couple of opening defeats, in the Armed Forces World Cup in Sydney.

The side beat New Zealand 40-30 in the final group game to secure third spot, behind Fiji and table-toppers Australia.

Victory will give coach Damian Clayton’s side a boost ahead of the `Wooden Spoon’ game with the Kiwis on Friday.

Australia and Fiji, meanwhile, meet in the final on Sunday.

Reports on all games will feature in Monday’s League Express.

Today’s results

Wednesday 12 July

New Zealand 30 UK Armed Forces 40

Australia 38 Fiji 24

Previous results

Friday 7 July

Australia 64 New Zealand 8

Fiji 40 UK Armed Forces 20

Sunday 9 July

Australia 38 UK Armed Forces 12

Fiji 40 New Zealand 6

Fixtures

Friday 14 July

Third v Fourth Play-off: UK Armed Forces v New Zealand (Ringrose Park)

Sunday 16 July

Final: Australia v Fiji (Pepper Stadium)