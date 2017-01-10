Official England Rugby League World Cup 2017 tour presentations

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

League Publications Ltd, the publishers of League Express, Rugby League World Magazine and Total Rugby League (TotalRL.com) are delighted to be the media partner for Glory Days and the Official England Rugby League World Cup 2017 tours.

Glory Days are holding a series of presentations and we’d be delighted if you would like to attend.

RLWC 2017 – Official England Rugby League Supporters Tours Presentations

Wigan – DW Stadium – Monday 16 January

Warrington – Halliwell Jones Stadium – Tuesday 17 January

Leeds – Headingley Carnegie Stadium – Thursday 19 January

All will be 6.30pm Welcome for 7.00pm Start and 8.00pm approximate finish.

If you are interested please register for the evening by:

Emailing – info@glorydays.uk.com

Phone – 0131 556 3840

For more information and the official brochure please see www.rugbyleaguetraveloffice.com