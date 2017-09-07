WRLA seek Head Coaches and Managers for County of Origin clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Women’s Rugby League Association (WRLA) are inviting applications for the prestigious positions of Head Coach and Managers, for both the Lancashire and the Yorkshire Ladies’ sides, for this season’s County of Origin match due to take place in 2018.

To be eligible for the either of these coaching roles, applicants will need to hold at least Level 2 UKCC Coaching Accreditation and have experience in coaching senior players. Anyone interested in taking up one of these exciting and challenging positions should email a full CV to WRLA Secretary, Steve Manning (d_manning@blueyonder.co.uk) before closing date Saturday 30th September.

All applicants will be DBS checked.

For any further information Steve can be contacted on 07757 626595