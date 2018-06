Fouad Yaha has received a one-match suspension after being charged for a shoulder charge.

The Catalans winger was pulled up following an incident in the club’s victory over Widnes and will now miss their game at Huddersfield on Friday night.

Yaha, who has been linked with a move to rugby union, was the only player charged by the Match Review Panel this week.

Castleford forward Mitch Clark received two cautions following his debut in victory over Warrington.