Yaha to leave Catalans for Rugby Union

Catalans Dragons have confirmed that winger Fouad Yaha will leave the Challenge Cup winners with immediate effect to take up a two-year contract with Rugby Union club Agen in the Top 14 competition.

The Dragons’ academy product played 62 times for the club and scored 32 tries.

“I would like to thank the Catalans Dragons for the four seasons I spent at the club,” said Yaha.

“I have improved into a better player during my time at the club and I’m happy to make the Catalans Dragons history by winning the club’s first trophy.”

“I also want to thank my teammates. It’s not easy to leave them as they are much more than friends. We took up together the challenge to win the club’s first trophy and I am looking forward to a new challenge now, playing in the Top 14.”