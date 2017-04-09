York loanee Rawsthorne looking to impress

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

York City Knights new loan signing Nick Rawsthorne knows a spell in League 1 could prove to be the springboard he needs to finally get his chance in Super League.

The 21-year-old has been impressing for Hull FC reserves in recent weeks, scoring 40 points in five games.

But now he is ready to step up another level and is excited by the prospect of turning out for York. He could make his debut against Oxford on Sunday.

“There are some relatively easy fixtures coming up for the reserves and it probably wouldn’t be that beneficial for me to be playing against those teams, so Lee Radford (Hull FC coach) felt it would be better for me to go out on loan and play in some really competitive games,” explained Rawsthorne.

“I have been going well lately and I feel like I am pushing for a spot in the first team, but I know there are things I need to work on to do that.

“I want to work on my physicality, carrying the ball strong, bringing back kick returns as well as my contact on edge and getting that right. League 1 is a very physical league, so my time here should help to improve all that and show how I am developing my game.

“With York not having had a game at the weekend, it will give me extra time to get used to the calls to get settled in before we play Oxford.

“But they are a strong squad here at York, so it’ll be tough to break into it to be selected.”