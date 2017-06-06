York snap up Robinson following Halifax release

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

York City Knights have confirmed the signing of versatile playmaker Connor Robinson following his release from Halifax.

League Express revealed last month that the former Hull Kingston Rovers man was a target of the Knights.

The 22-year-old has now completed a deal to join the League 1 side on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

“I’d like to thank the efforts of our supporters and specifically squad builder for their hard work and commitment, which is enabling us to plan and build for the future.

“I would also like to thank Richard Marshall and Halifax for dealing with the transfer with the utmost professionalism.”

The club claims Robinson will be in contention to face Hunslet subject to RFL approval.