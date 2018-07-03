You are here

York’s epic off-field work hits new heights… with free ice lollies

Matthew Shaw

York City Knights provided unbelievable customer service to their supporters – after giving out free ice lollies during the half-time break.

The League 1 high-flyers played Newcastle Thunder on Sunday in sweltering conditions as the UK ‘heatwave’ rumbled on.

But York, who are building quite the off-field reputation for their excellent campaigns and marketing, ensured those in attendance would be well looked after.

Their latest act of goodwill follows many others. Following their game with Catalans in the Challenge Cup, members of the press were offered a free beer as thanks for their coverage!

York went on to win the game 24-6, leaving them just two points behind league leaders, Bradford.