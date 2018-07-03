York’s epic off-field work hits new heights… with free ice lollies

York City Knights provided unbelievable customer service to their supporters – after giving out free ice lollies during the half-time break.

The League 1 high-flyers played Newcastle Thunder on Sunday in sweltering conditions as the UK ‘heatwave’ rumbled on.

But York, who are building quite the off-field reputation for their excellent campaigns and marketing, ensured those in attendance would be well looked after.

As a special thank you from us, to you for coming to today's @YorkKnightsRLFC match we have 400 ice lollies and ice creams to keep you going through half time. A big thank you to @IcelandFoods of Clifton Moor, York for your help in making this possible. Enjoy the game ☀️ pic.twitter.com/Br3gYJl95T — YCK Foundation (@yckfoundation) July 1, 2018

Their latest act of goodwill follows many others. Following their game with Catalans in the Challenge Cup, members of the press were offered a free beer as thanks for their coverage!

York went on to win the game 24-6, leaving them just two points behind league leaders, Bradford.