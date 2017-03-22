Yorkshire County Seeking Tri-County Coaches and Managers

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Yorkshire County League are looking to appoint Team Managers and Coaches for the forthcoming Tri County Championship 2017. The games will take place between October and November.

We are looking for positive, enthusiastic people to join our teams at U17, U19 and Men’s Open Age. Managers will need to demonstrate relevant experience in planning and delivering training and in match day logistics. Coaches must have a minimum UKCC 2 Licenced Rugby league coach qualification.

Please send your applications, including Rugby League CV, by Email to Sue Williams Yorkshire County Secretary. E: mrswilliams@hotmail.co.uk

Closing date for applications 5th April 2017.