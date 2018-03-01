You are here

Yorkshire Men’s League’s pre-season competition beckons

Phil Hodgson

The Yorkshire Men’s League’s popular Forty-20 pre-season Cup will – weather permitting – get underway at the weekend.

 

Fixtures are:

 

Saturday 3 March 2018

 

GROUP 1: Bentley v Hull Wyke; Batley Boys v Allerton Bywater.

GROUP 2: East Hull v Hunslet Club Parkside; Oulton Raiders v Normanton Knights.

GROUP 3: New Earswick All Blacks v Nottingham Outlaws.

GROUP 4: Skirlaugh Bulls v Heworth; Keighley Albion v Wibsey Warriors –pp.

GROUP 5: Birstall Victoria v York Acorn; Cutsyke Raiders v Elland.

GROUP 6: Crigglestone All Blacks v Dewsbury Celtic; Worth Village v Wyke.

GROUP 7: Milford Marlins v Stanningley; Lock Lane Academy v Featherstone Lions.

GROUP 8: Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Beverley Academy.

 