Yorkshire Men’s League’s pre-season competition beckons

The Yorkshire Men’s League’s popular Forty-20 pre-season Cup will – weather permitting – get underway at the weekend.
Fixtures are:
Saturday 3 March 2018
GROUP 1: Bentley v Hull Wyke; Batley Boys v Allerton Bywater.
GROUP 2: East Hull v Hunslet Club Parkside; Oulton Raiders v Normanton Knights.
GROUP 3: New Earswick All Blacks v Nottingham Outlaws.
GROUP 4: Skirlaugh Bulls v Heworth; Keighley Albion v Wibsey Warriors –pp.
GROUP 5: Birstall Victoria v York Acorn; Cutsyke Raiders v Elland.
GROUP 6: Crigglestone All Blacks v Dewsbury Celtic; Worth Village v Wyke.
GROUP 7: Milford Marlins v Stanningley; Lock Lane Academy v Featherstone Lions.
GROUP 8: Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Beverley Academy.