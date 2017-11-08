Yorkshire Youth and Junior cup draws confirmed

Yorkshire Youth and Junior cup draws confirmed

PAIRINGS at the next stages of the various Bartletts BARLA Yorkshire Youth & Junior cups are:

UNDER 18S

QUARTER-FINALS: Skirlaugh v Hunslet Warriors A; Eastmoor v Siddal; Hunslet Warriors B v Lock Lane; East Leeds v Hull Wyke.

UNDER 16S

ROUND ONE: Eastmoor v Moldgreen (Sunday 12 November); Hunslet Warriors v East Leeds.

ROUND TWO: Holderness Vikings v Wibsey Warriors; Featherstone Lions v Eastmoor/Moldgreen; Lock Lane v Drighlington; Hunslet Warriors/East Leeds v Hull All Blacks (Sunday 26 November); Siddal v Skirlaugh; Castleford Panthers v Birstall Victoria; Shaw Cross v Stanningley; Hull Dockers v Cottingham Tigers.

UNDER 15S

ROUND ONE: Siddal v Emley Moor (Saturday 11 November).

ROUND TWO: Skirlaugh v Siddal/Emley Moor; East Hull v Heworth; Hunslet Warriors v Stanningley A; West Hull v Wetherby; Wibsey Warriors v Shaw Cross; Myton Warriors v Lock Lane; Normanton v Dewsbury Celtic; Milford v Stanley Rangers.

UNDER 14S

ROUND ONE: Hull Victoria v Siddal (Sunday 12 November); West Hull v Hull Victoria/Siddal; Brotherton v Stanningley; Lock Lane v Oulton; Eastmoor v Normanton; West Leeds v Cutsyke; Birkenshaw v East Leeds; Myton Warriors v Newsome Panthers; Batley Boys v Skirlaugh.

UNDER 13S

ROUND TWO: Stanley Rangers v Hull Dockers; Leeds Irish Clovers v Hull Wyke; Oulton v Skirlaugh; Featherstone Lions v Hunslet Warriors; Emley Moor v Stanningley; Siddal v Lock Lane; Kippax v West Hull; Heworth v Castleford Panthers.

UNDER 12S

ROUND ONE: East Leeds v Featherstone Lions; Stanley Rangers v Dearne Valley; Skirlaugh v Shaw Cross; Birkenshaw v Newsome; Guiseley v Dewsbury Moor.

ROUND TWO: Upton v Fryston Warriors (Sunday 12 November); Kippax v Lock Lane (Saturday 18 November); Siddal v Myton Warriors; East Leeds/Featherstone Lions v Castleford Panthers (Sunday 26 November); Hull Wyke v Stanley Rangers/Dearne Valley (Sunday 26 November), Oulton v Skirlaugh/Shaw Cross (Sunday 26 November), Birkenshaw/Newsome v Elland (Sunday 26 November), Guiseley/Dewsbury Moor v West Hull (Sunday 26 November).

 

 

 

Ties scheduled for Sunday 19 November unless otherwise indicated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

