Young Tykes eye silverware

The Bartlett’s BARLA Yorkshire Youth Cups at six age groups from Under 18s to Under 12s continue on Sunday.

This week’s fixtures are:

Sunday 19 November 2017

UNDER 18S

QUARTER-FINALS: Skirlaugh v Hunslet Warriors A; Eastmoor v Siddal; Hunslet Warriors B v Lock Lane; East Leeds v Hull Wyke.

UNDER 16S

ROUND ONE: Hunslet Warriors v East Leeds.

ROUND TWO: Holderness Vikings v Wibsey Warriors; Featherstone Lions v Moldgreen; Lock Lane v Drighlington; Siddal v Skirlaugh; Castleford Panthers v Birstall Victoria; Shaw Cross v Stanningley; Hull Dockers v Cottingham Tigers.

UNDER 15S

ROUND TWO: Skirlaugh v Siddal; East Hull v Heworth; Hunslet Warriors v Stanningley A; West Hull v Wetherby; Wibsey Warriors v Shaw Cross; Myton Warriors v Lock Lane; Normanton v Dewsbury Celtic; Milford v Stanley Rangers.

UNDER 14S

ROUND ONE: West Hull v Siddal; Brotherton v Stanningley; Lock Lane v Oulton; Eastmoor v Normanton; West Leeds v Cutsyke; Birkenshaw v East Leeds; Myton Warriors v Newsome Panthers; Batley Boys v Skirlaugh.

UNDER 13S

ROUND TWO: Stanley Rangers v Hull Dockers; Leeds Irish Clovers v Hull Wyke; Oulton v Skirlaugh; Featherstone Lions v Hunslet Warriors; Emley Moor v Stanningley; Siddal v Lock Lane; Kippax v West Hull; Heworth v Castleford Panthers.

UNDER 12S

ROUND ONE: East Leeds v Featherstone Lions; Stanley Rangers v Dearne Valley; Skirlaugh v Shaw Cross; Birkenshaw v Newsome; Guiseley v Dewsbury Moor.

ROUND TWO: Kippax v Lock Lane (Saturday 18 November); Siddal v Myton Warriors.