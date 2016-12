Youth sides ready for the off in BARLA National Cups

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The draws for the opening stages in the various Xamax BARLA National Youth Cups are:

UNDER 18S

ROUND ONE:

Dewsbury Celtic v Blackbrook; Waterhead v Orrell St James; Leigh East v Ince Rose Bridge; Wigan St Patrick’s v West Bank Bears.

Ties to be played Sunday 29 January.

UNDER 16S

PRELIMINARY ROUND: Halton Farnworth Hornets v Skirlaugh; Seaton v Cockermouth; Hull Wyke v Thatto Heath; Leigh East v Shevington Sharks; Wigan St Patrick’s v Dewsbury Moor; Blackbrook Royals v Lock Lane (Sunday 22 January).

All ties to be played Sunday 15 January unless shown.

UNDER 14S

PRELIMINARY ROUND: Waterhead v Crigglestone All Blacks; Walney Central v Crosfields; Leigh East v Golborne Parkside; Lock Lane v Leigh Miners; Wigan St Cuthbert’s v Wibsey; Saddleworth Rangers v Normanton; Pilkington Recs v Hindley; Wigan St Patrick’s v Drighlington; Hunslet Warriors v Wigan St Jude’s; Oldham St Anne’s v Halton Farnworth Hornets.

Ties to be played Sunday 15 January.