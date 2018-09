Zak Hardaker can help Wigan in bid for Grand Final glory despite ban, insists Shaun Wane

He may not be able to return to playing until November – but Shaun Wane has insisted that Zak Hardaker’s influence while training with new side Wigan can play a part in their bid for Super League success this season.

The former Man of Steel began training with his new club this week after being forced to sit out almost a year of his career due to a failed drugs test – and while he play again professionally until November 7th, the terms of his ban imposed by UK Anti-Doping mean he can train prior to that.

And Wane, who insisted months ago he had no objection to Wigan handing Hardaker a lifeline to resurrect his career, admits his influence and presence in training can bring the best out of his Warriors team-mates as they aim for Grand Final glory in the play-offs.

“He’s been good – I’m gutted he’s not available to play and I can’t pick him,” Wane said. “I like him; he’s a competitor and I like how he trains. He’s a good athlete and he’s been good in video, speaking well to the lads.

“He’s a confident lad, he spoke in front of the group and we all welcomed him properly. I’m gutted, as I say, I won’t get a chance to coach him in a game.

“We’ve got some big sessions left and hopefully five games too, and we need to make sure every session is upbeat and intense, and he brings that attitude and intensity. I like training to be good, I don’t like any dips, and he adds to that. He seems as though he’s loved it. He’s like Sam Tomkins; he just competes. If you have a game of touch, you can tell he’s on and he wants to win.”

Wane, who reiterated how disappointed he is that he can’t coach Hardaker in a game before he leaves for Scottish rugby union, ¬†also revealed that such is Hardaker’s condition upon returning to training, had he been available to play, he would have had no hesitation about throwing him in at such a crucial stage of the year.

“He’s come in and been pumped and all the other players are happy; I’ve never seen Batty (John Bateman) as pleased!” Wane joked.

“He won’t do captain’s run – he’ll be out there defending though. But he’s been whacked about already and he’ll have missed all that. He’ll be sore when he wakes up. I wish I could have picked him for Friday (against Warrington) – he’d have been in.”