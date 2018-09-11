Zak Hardaker can help Wigan in bid for Grand Final glory despite ban, insists Shaun Wane

He may not be able to return to playing until November – but Shaun Wane has insisted that Zak Hardaker’s influence while training with new side Wigan can play a part in their bid for Super League success this season.

The former Man of Steel began training with his new club this week after being forced to sit out almost a year of his career due to a failed drugs test – and while he play again professionally until November 7th, the terms of his ban imposed by UK Anti-Doping mean he can train prior to that.

And Wane, who insisted months ago he had no objection to Wigan handing Hardaker a lifeline to resurrect his career, admits his influence and presence in training can bring the best out of his Warriors team-mates as they aim for Grand Final glory in the play-offs.

“He’s been good – I’m gutted he’s not available to play and I can’t pick him,” Wane said. “I like him; he’s a competitor and I like how he trains. He’s a good athlete and he’s been good in video, speaking well to the lads.

“He’s a confident lad, he spoke in front of the group and we all welcomed him properly. I’m gutted, as I say, I won’t get a chance to coach him in a game.

“We’ve got some big sessions left and hopefully five games too, and we need to make sure every session is upbeat and intense, and he brings that attitude and intensity. I like training to be good, I don’t like any dips, and he adds to that. He seems as though he’s loved it. He’s like Sam Tomkins; he just competes. If you have a game of touch, you can tell he’s on and he wants to win.”

Wane, who reiterated how disappointed he is that he can’t coach Hardaker in a game before he leaves for Scottish rugby union, also revealed that such is Hardaker’s condition upon returning to training, had he been available to play, he would have had no hesitation about throwing him in at such a crucial stage of the year.

“He’s come in and been pumped and all the other players are happy; I’ve never seen Batty (John Bateman) as pleased!” Wane joked.

“He won’t do captain’s run – he’ll be out there defending though. But he’s been whacked about already and he’ll have missed all that. He’ll be sore when he wakes up. I wish I could have picked him for Friday (against Warrington) – he’d have been in.”