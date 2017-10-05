Zak Hardaker: TotalRL sits down with Castleford’s fullback ahead of the Grand Final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

In the build-up to Saturday’s Grand Final, we sat down with Castleford star Zak Hardaker to discuss the upcoming showpiece event against his former club.

TRL: The whole week itself is special, but to be here when it’s empty, does it feel different to how it feels on game night?

ZH: It’s absolutely crazy. WhenI was at Leeds and we’d been here before we would come a day or two before and you’d walk into the middle of the pitch and have a look around to try and suck it all in. It’s surreal really, even sat here now it’s a bit surreal even though it’s days away. It’s completely different when the fans are in. I remember coming as a kid to watch the finals and everyone would have wigs, horns and scarves and that’s all you see and it’s going berserk. One end will be amber, one will be blue it’s going to be crazy.

TRL: When you were sat with Powelly in the off-season and he was selling you the dream, did you ever think this would happen so quickly?

ZH: I’m not sure. I’d not trained with the team at the time but I was aware of how good Cas were becoming year on year and building on their league position. People were starting to realise Castleford were dangerous. At Leeds we got beat a few times by them as well. I sat down with Daryl and told him how important it was for me to be at a good club where I could improve my performance. But he didn’t have to sell it me really, he just said he was interested and his ambition about creating something special this year came up trumps. I guess it’s been a pretty good move.

TRL: What was going on in your head during the last few minutes of Thursday nights?

ZH: We went from elation with a couple of minutes to go to a few dumb things to happen on our part. You think it’s over, all my energy and oxygen was just gone. It was one of those. It was Danny Orr, he was screaming for the short kick-off. If you looked into each other’s eyes, everyone was not interested, but he was screaming and he ran 20 metres to pick up one of the balls off the floor. He shoved it into my chest, nearly winded me and shouted everyone to get up the field. It was probably one of the best short kick-offs I’ve done ever in my life. That came off and then we got a penalty, then nerves of steel Luke Gale got us there and at that point we got that second-wind and belief back.

TRL: Is it moments like that when you start thinking this is our year?

ZH: It is, but there’s also the moment’s like Morgan’s try when you think ‘this is just our luck, we’ve done all the hard work and we’ve lost it in the last minute’. I think Sam Tomkins mentioned it when we played Wigan that we had one big game and we’d lost. That was really good because look where they are now. When we’ve needed to be good, we’ve been good and we’ve got a big chance on Saturday to do something extra special being a club that’s not been here before and give the fans something special because they deserve it. It’s going to be a packed out crowd.

TRL: What is it like walking around the town day-to-day? In Leeds it’s important but in Cas they live for the game and the club.

ZH: It’s crazy. I don’t really knock about Castleford too much being a Ponty lad, but when I do everyone wants to shake your hand and talk to you. Since last Thursday everyone is shouting ‘come on Cas’ even when I’m in the car and fist pumping in the air. They’re just really excited and that makes me smile knowing how much it means to the people and the two. It’s been a long time and hopefully we can put more smiles on faces.

TRL: It almost feels like Leeds’ perspective with Rob Burrow and Danny McGuire leaving that it’s the end of an era. For you, it feels like just the start, do you see it that way?

ZH: I feel like ever since Daryl took over they’ve built year on year and got better and better. At Leeds, they’ve had a great team for years and whenever they’ve lost a player or a player has retired, they’ve bought a really good player and replaced him that way. With Castleford I feel like they’ve started from the burning embers of a fire, they’ve started at the bottom, they started from the coaching staff and then Daryl has got the players in to do the next bit. It feels like a long time coming while Leeds has been there or thereabouts throughout the full time, so on that aspect it feels special and I’m really keen to be part of finishing that cycle.