Zak’s Back! Exclusive interview in Rugby League World 450

Rugby League World Issue 450 is out this Friday (28th Sept) and we have an exclusive interview with the soon-to-return-to-action Zak Hardaker inside. Find out what he’s been up to during his enforced absence from the sport, and how he aims to resurrect his career with Wigan. Staying with the Cherry & Whites, we talk to departing head coach Shaun Wane about the club which he says is in his blood.

Click here to order a single copy or a subscription

With Toronto, Toulouse and London all pushing for promotion to Super League, our talking point this month is ‘can expansion ever work?’ The former CEO of Melbourne Storm offers his views and we take a look back at the decade-long progress at Catalans Dragons in the company of former player Alex Chan.

Who are the best international players outside the ‘big 3’ nations? We present you with our Top 10 selection, see if you agree! We’ve also picked out the highlights of the Super 8s era as the sport moves ahead with its new league structure.

Wakefield’s Pauli Pauli is in the hotseat for our Quickfire Q & A with the questions set by you, our readers and we’ve put together a Combined XIII from the Heavy Woollen district, see who has made the cut inside.

John Kear and Ethan Ryan talk to us about the season at Bradford Bulls as the club continues its challenge to achieve promotion from League 1 and Paul Crarey explains how Barrow Raiders have achieved Mission Impossible this season.

All this and loads more inside, including Sean Long & Paul Wellens on being reuinited at St Helens, the progress of York City Knights women’s team, history maker Caitlin Beevers refereeing at Wembley and a packed international section covering the Emerging Nations Cup, Greece, Italy, France, Wales and Mark Aston’s reaction to being replaced as coach of Ireland.

Don’t miss it!