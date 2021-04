The draws have been made for the semi-finals of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup and the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

1895 Cup draw

York City Knights v Swinton Lions

Featherstone Rovers v Widnes Vikings

Matches to be played on the weekend of 5th & 6th June

Women’s Challenge Cup draw

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

St Helens v Featherstone Rovers

York City Knights v Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls

Matches to be played on Sunday 9th May at venues to be decided