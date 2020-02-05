21-Man squads named for Castleford vs Wigan

Injury ravaged Tigers to be without Griffin, Milner, Hepi and Eden through injury.

Warriors head coach Adrian Lam makes two changes with Jake Shorrocks and mitch Clark coming in for Joe Bullock and George Burgess who misses out through a hip injury.

Hooker Sam Powell included for Wigan despite being left unconscious after a high tackle against Warrington in the opening game.

Both sides began the Super League season with victories against Toronto and Warrington respectfully and will be looking to build on that winning start against each other at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday.

Cas certainly look to be up against it given their lengthy injury list, but will be hoping the youthful enthusiasm included in their squad will make the desired effect against a Wigan team looking to avenge their 38-28 loss at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle last season.

Castleford Tigers: Jordan Rankin, Derrell Olpherts, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Danny Richardson, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Oliver Holmes, Nathan Massey, Cheyse Blair, Daniel Smith, Junior Moors, James Clare, Jacques O’Neill, Lewis Peachey, Brad Graham, Robbie Storey, Brad Martin, Sam Hall, Bailey Hodgson.

Wigan Warriors: Zak Hardaker, Liam Marshall, Chris Hankinson, Joe Burgess, Bevan French, Tommy LeuLuai, Tony Clubb, Sam Powell, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Sean O’Loughlin, Joe Greenwood, Morgan Smithies, Ollie Partington, Liam Byrne, Mitch Clark, Jake Bibby, Jake Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jackson Hastings.