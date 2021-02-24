Brazil RL announce new sponsor for 2021, `Chasing Roos’

The team at ‘Chasing Roos’ are delighted to announce that they have come on board as a sponsor of Brazil Rugby League for 2021.

Brazil Rugby League have been a shining light for Rugby League throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with the launch of their domestic competition in Brazil, featuring 10 teams across both the men’s and women’s divisions and we’re looking to add more soon.

They’ve also successfully held high performance camps; a Rugby League 9s competition and the Women’s team will be competing at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Brazil Rugby League stalwart, Robert Burgin commented: “It’s going to be a pleasure to work with Michael Carbone and Phil Browne from Chasing Roos this year and we think it is a perfect fit! We support what the pair stand for when it comes to growing International Rugby League.

“We are excited that Chasing Roos sees the value in sponsoring Brazil Rugby League and by what we have been able to achieve in such a short time. The people of Brazil playing Rugby League are greatly appreciative of this sponsorship”

Chasing Ross Director, Phil Browne added: “We wanted to sponsor a nation that is doing great things for the game on the domestic, international and heritage fronts, and we believe that Brazil Rugby League are not only doing that but exceeding all expectations.

“Michael and I are extremely proud to be sponsoring Brazil Rugby League and we look forward to seeing further progress in the years to come.”

The Chasing Roos logo will feature on the back of the Brazil Rugby League men’s jersey, underneath the number, and this jersey will be featuring at the Brazil v Uruguay match this Sunday, 28th February, at the Hillier Oval, Liverpool.

Brazil Rugby League jerseys and training shirts will be available via ‘Chasing Roos’ in March, 2021.

Website: www.chasingroos.com