Goudemand signs contract extension with Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons loose forward Mickael Goudemand has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The France international has put pen to paper on a contract extension that will secure his future at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2023 season.

Born in Avignon, Goudemand made his debut in the French Elite 1 with his hometown club, where he earned his first France international cap.

After a few months spent in England with the Championship side Dewsbury, he joined Catalans Dragons reserve team. He made his Super League debut in May 2018 against Leeds and reached 20 appearances the following season. Sidelined with injuries for most of 2020, he has already made 12 Super League appearances this season so far, scoring his first try of the season last Saturday against Hull KR.

In all Goudemand has made 49 appearances for the Dragons, scoring four tries in that time.

“I am very happy to extend my contract with Catalans Dragons for the next two seasons,” said Goudemand.

“The team is incredible this year and I am lucky to be part of it. My objectives are to keep progressing but also to bring a title back in Perpignan.”

Steve McNamara, the Dragons head coach, believes that Goudemand is part of a new generation of French players aiming for the top.

“Mika is a great example for all young French players,” said McNamara.

“He has committed himself to improving every day and from joining the club on a trial basis in 2018, he has established himself regularly in the matchday 17. We are very happy he has agreed to a new two-year deal and look forward to seeing his influence grow even further within our team.”