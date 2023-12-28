BARLA’S YORKSHIRE CUP FINAL CHRISTMAS CRACKER AT FEATHERSTONE ROVERS BECKONS

As Christmas continues BARLA are all set for their own Christmas Cracker when, as BARLA continue to celebrate their 50th Anniversary, the 50th BARLA Yorkshire Cup Final takes place at 2.00pm on Saturday 30 December at the Millennium Stadium, the home of Featherstone Rovers RLFC writes Steve Manning.

The final features Hunslet ARLFC, who have featured in a recent Yorkshire Cup Final, and Mirfield who will be appearing in their first final.

Each club will be wanting to bring this Christmas present home to their respective clubs and supporters.

Hunslet Club Parkside and Hunslet Warriors merged to become Hunslet ARLFC and Parkside won the BARLA Yorkshire Cup two years ago when they defeated Doncaster Toll Bar 22-0.

It should be a final to savour over the Christmas period and a chance for all supporters of all supporters of the White Rose County to blow away the Christmas cobwebs.

Not to mention each club battling to be named the best cup side in Yorkshire and the kudos that that means.

BARLA Chair Sue Taylor MBE said: “What better way to celebrate Christmas and bring in the New Year by BARLA having its Yorkshire Cup Final at Featherstone Rovers, and what a final it should be as Hunslet ARLFC lock horns with Mirfield.

“I congratulate both sides for reaching the final and feel sure both teams are going to put a performance on to come out winners of the 50th playing of the prestigious BARLA Yorkshire Cup Final

“We hope supporters from both clubs and those from all clubs in Yorkshire – both amateur and professional – will come down and support the game and event to see who will be crowned the best cup side in Yorkshire.”

Admission for the game is £5 (adults), £3 concessions, under 16s free.